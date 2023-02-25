Should you submit application for higher pension under EPS by 3 March 2023?

Key benefits of choosing higher pension under EPS

Kuldeep Parashar, Co-Founder at PensionBox said “As the world of work continues to evolve, it is increasingly important for individuals to take control of their financial future. This is particularly true when it comes to retirement planning, and the EPFO offers a valuable opportunity-cum-commitment to ensure that the individuals who are looking to secure their financial future in their golden years have the appropriate resources. By allowing eligible employees to contribute on higher wages prior to 2014, the EPS scheme enables individuals to increase their retirement corpus, which can provide financial stability during their golden years.We are passionate about creating awareness and hence, with a user base of 1 lakh individuals, we are well-positioned to help spread the word."