Should you subscribe to the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 – Series II?

Six reasons to invest in SGB were recently listed in a Tweet by SBI. According to SBI, the perks of investing in SGBs include guaranteed returns of 2.50% annually payable half-yearly, no storage hassles like physical gold, no capital gain tax on redemption, traded on exchanges, can be used as collateral for loans, and no GST and making charges unlike in physical gold. The advantages of investing in SGB over other kinds of gold have also been outlined by the brokerage company Zerodha. According to Zerodha, investing in SGBs enables you to witness benefits like you get a fixed 2.5% interest every year, guaranteed by the Government of India and no expenses or other charges. Gold ETFs & funds charge up to 1%. However, commenting on the risk associated with SGBs, RBI has said on its website that “There may be a risk of capital loss if the market price of gold declines. However, the investor does not lose in terms of the units of gold which he has paid for."