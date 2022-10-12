Should you surrender a Ulip policy during the lock-in period?

Bharat Kalsi, chief financial officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, “In case of new Ulip policies issued on or after 1 February 2021, if the annual premium is more than ₹2.5 lakh, all gains on surrender or maturity are treated as capital gains and taxed accordingly. In case of multiple Ulip policies purchased after 1 February 2021 and having an aggregate premium of ₹2.5 lakh or more, you have the option to choose the policies wherein the aggregate premium is less than ₹2.5 lakh to be tax-free. The remaining policies would be taxed as capital gains. Further, death proceeds under all the above policies shall continue to be exempt."