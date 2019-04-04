Should you switch your home loan?

In the first bimonthly review of the monetary policy in the new financial year, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday decided to cut the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6%. The rate cut was widely expected after the 25 bps cut in the repo rate in February from 6.50% to 6.25%. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Depositors and borrowers are among those who watch the policy rates keenly as they do give a direction to deposit and lending rates, though the transmission is not proportionate and is gradual.

So if you are a borrower, don’t expect immediate transmission. There are two reasons for this. The first is that floating rate retail loans like home loans are based on marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR), which never goes down in proportion to the repo rate cut. This is because the cost of funds of a bank also includes deposit rates, which are not dropping proportionately either. That is why after the 25 bps repo rate cut in February, some leading banks reduced loan rates only by a marginal 5-10 bps. The second reason is that your MCLR-linked home loan has a reset date, and a new rate comes into effect from this date. Typically, this reset happens once a year. So even if banks reduce the MCLR, the effect will be visible in your loan only from your next reset date.

However, if you are in the market to shop for a cheaper loan to make a switch, know that not all switches will result in a saving. You need to factor in the cost of switch and as a rule of thumb ensure that at least in the first year of the switch, the savings outweigh the costs. We ran some numbers assuming an outstanding loan amount of Rs35 lakh for a 15-year tenor. In this case, only if the bank cut your loan rate by 35bps did it translate into some sort of a saving. Make sure the saving is meaningful before you make the switch. In fact, for lower loan amounts, higher rate cut is needed to make the switch.