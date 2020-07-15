Should you take a home loan from a bank or an NBFC?

But borrowers also need to be aware that banks usually have much more stringent eligibility criteria than HFCs. In the case of public sector banks, which are offering the lowest rates, not only the eligibility criteria are the strictest, the processing time and disbursal takes much longer. Those not able to avail home loans from banks must opt for home loans from HFCs, even if they must pay higher interest rates. They can always look to transfer their home loan to banks at lower interest rates later.