Should you take a personal loan for your wedding? Pros, cons, and smart alternatives

In India, weddings are more cultural monuments than events. With rising expectations, fancy venues, elaborate outfits, and long guest lists, it is easy to see how costs might quickly escalate to a few lakhs. Given this financial stress, the idea of borrowing via a personal loan for a wedding may seem tempting. But is it a good idea financially?

Here, we will explore the positive and negative aspects, along with other considerations, so that you are well-informed in making a decision that prepares you for the future.

The rising costs of the big day The cost of the average Indian wedding may be from ₹5 to ₹50 lakh and beyond for destination weddings, table setups, and luxury photography. Many couples and families take out marriage loans, which are often done in the form of unsecured personal loans offered by banks and NBFCs, as they can access money when they have funds or family support.

These loans are ideal for time-sensitive events, like weddings, since they can provide capital immediately by using the funds without collateral.

Advantages of using a personal loan for a wedding Quick access to funds: Personal loans make it easy to prepare for a wedding, as they generally require little documentation, and funds can be disbursed in 24-72 hours.

Personal loans make it easy to prepare for a wedding, as they generally require little documentation, and funds can be disbursed in 24-72 hours. No collateral: Unlike loans for gold or property, you do not mortgage assets. You qualify by income and credit score.

Unlike loans for gold or property, you do not mortgage assets. You qualify by income and credit score. Flexible repayment: You can easily set up repayment with terms for 12 to 60 months.

You can easily set up repayment with terms for 12 to 60 months. Ability to preserve liquid savings: A loan allows you several cash flows for one-time expenditure rather than exhausting your long-term savings or investment corpus, which will take longer to replenish.

Also Read | 5 questions to ask before applying for a personal loan in 2025

Things to consider Long-term borrowing burden: While the wedding bliss might last a week, your EMI commitment is for months or years. When you do not need to put more stress on your finances by taking too much apart.

While the wedding bliss might last a week, your EMI commitment is for months or years. When you do not need to put more stress on your finances by taking too much apart. Interest charges: Wedding loans interest rates typically range from 10% to 24%, depending on your creditworthiness. This can significantly increase your total repayable amount.

Wedding loans interest rates typically range from 10% to 24%, depending on your creditworthiness. This can significantly increase your total repayable amount. Effect on credit health: Delayed repayments, even for reasons beyond your control, can negatively affect your credit score and put an obstacle in borrowing in future.

Delayed repayments, even for reasons beyond your control, can negatively affect your credit score and put an obstacle in borrowing in future. Potential for overspending: With easy access to credit, you might easily spend more than your budget, reflecting added stress to your finances after marriage. Top banks offering personal loan interest rates for weddings 2025

Banks Interest rate HDFC Bank 10.9% - 24% Axis Bank 9.99% - 22% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% - 16.9% IDFC First Bank 10.7% - 23.99% ICICI Bank 10.8% - 16.5% Yes Bank 11.25% - 21% IndusInd Bank 10.49% - 26%

(Source: PaisaBazaar)

(Note: Please visit the bank's official website to learn more about the interest rates and fees & charges of the personal loan.)

When does a personal loan for a wedding make sense? You are comfortably able to make your EMIs because your income is consistent. You want to preserve your investments, and currently you have a liquidity issue. Your intention to take the loan is not to pay for the whole event, but part of it. Other options to consider If you require cash immediately, consider low-interest gold loans.

For smaller purchases, consider credit card EMIs.

If you can, work with your family to discuss dividing costs to lessen some financial burden.

In conclusion, it is important to take your options into consideration and act according to your needs. Evaluate your present financial position, any commitments on the horizon and what your ability to repay is. Weddings are important, but starting your married life saturated in debt may not be a good way to start.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.