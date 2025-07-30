Should you take a personal loan for your wedding? Pros, cons, and smart alternatives

In India, weddings are more cultural monuments than events. With rising expectations, fancy venues, elaborate outfits, and long guest lists, it is easy to see how costs might quickly escalate to a few lakhs. Given this financial stress, the idea of borrowing via a personal loan for a wedding may seem tempting. But is it a good idea financially?
Here, we will explore the positive and negative aspects, along with other considerations, so that you are well-informed in making a decision that prepares you for the future.
The cost of the average Indian wedding may be from ₹5 to ₹50 lakh and beyond for destination weddings, table setups, and luxury photography. Many couples and families take out marriage loans, which are often done in the form of unsecured personal loans offered by banks and NBFCs, as they can access money when they have funds or family support.
These loans are ideal for time-sensitive events, like weddings, since they can provide capital immediately by using the funds without collateral.
Banks
Interest rate
HDFC Bank
10.9% - 24%
Axis Bank
9.99% - 22%
Kotak Mahindra Bank
10.99% - 16.9%
IDFC First Bank
10.7% - 23.99%
ICICI Bank
10.8% - 16.5%
Yes Bank
11.25% - 21%
IndusInd Bank
10.49% - 26%
(Source: PaisaBazaar)
(Note: Please visit the bank's official website to learn more about the interest rates and fees & charges of the personal loan.)
In conclusion, it is important to take your options into consideration and act according to your needs. Evaluate your present financial position, any commitments on the horizon and what your ability to repay is. Weddings are important, but starting your married life saturated in debt may not be a good way to start.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.