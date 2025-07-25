Should you take a personal loan to invest? Pros, cons, and expert advice

It may be appealing to take out a personal loan to invest in real estate, stocks or even other types of mutual funds. However, there are several risks associated with gearing. This article will explain when it may be appropriate, when it is not, and how to effectively assess the outcomes.
We call this approach leverage. Essentially you take out a personal loan to offset a large sum of money, which you then invest with the expectation that your return will outpace the interest charged on your personal loan. Put simply, even if it does offer increased exposure it inherently increases financial risk.
“Taking a personal loan to invest is generally not advisable. Personal loans come with fixed EMIs and repayment timelines, while investment returns are often unpredictable and may not follow the same schedule. If the investment underperforms or the payout is delayed, it can impact your ability to repay the loan and lead to unnecessary financial stress. It’s more prudent to grow your wealth gradually through regular savings and investments that match your financial goals and risk appetite,” says Bhavin Patel, Founder and CEO, LenDenClub.
If you are considering investing with a personal loan:
In conclusion, when you invest with a personal loan, you can increase your gains, but also your losses. Your disposable income is what you should be investing, or borrowing against collateral, unless you are lucky enough to have other low-cost personal credit, a clear repayment plan, and high conviction in the yield on your investment.
