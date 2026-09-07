Should you take a personal loan to pay off credit card debt? Experts explain when it makes sense

Credit cards can be useful tools for managing short-term expenses. However, carrying a significant outstanding balance can be expensive due to high interest charges.

For borrowers struggling to manage multiple credit card payments, a personal loan may seem like a simple way to consolidate debt. However, whether it is the right choice depends on factors such as the loan’s interest rate, repayment tenure, existing liabilities and the borrower’s financial discipline.

This makes proper due diligence important. A personal loan can potentially reduce the overall interest burden if its interest rate is lower than the effective cost of revolving credit card debt.

Debt consolidation can also turn multiple outstanding balances into a single fixed monthly instalment, making repayments easier to track. However, borrowers should compare processing fees, prepayment charges and the total interest payable before making a decision.

When can a personal loan make sense? Shakti Shekhawat, Business Head at BharatLoan, said, “Using a personal loan to consolidate credit card debt can be a practical option when it helps borrowers organise their financial obligations and maintain a disciplined repayment approach. However, borrowers should first assess their existing liabilities and repayment capacity. The key is to ensure that debt consolidation leads to better financial management rather than encouraging further borrowing.”

This strategy may work particularly well for borrowers with a stable income who can comfortably manage the new EMI. However, taking out a personal loan without addressing excessive spending could simply shift the debt from one source to another.

Kuldeep Yadhuvanshi, Business Head at Rupee112, said, “Credit card debt can quickly become difficult to manage when repayments are spread across multiple obligations. A personal loan can offer borrowers a structured way to bring such debt under control, but the decision should begin with an honest assessment of their repayment capacity and spending habits. Consolidation works best when accompanied by disciplined financial behaviour.”

What should borrowers check before deciding? To ensure a personal loan can effectively help repay credit card debt, borrowers should carefully compare the personal loan's annual interest rate with the cost of continuing to carry credit card debt.

They should also calculate the total repayment amount, including fees, rather than entirely focusing on the lower EMI. A longer tenure may reduce monthly pressure, but can also increase the overall interest outgoings.

Kaushik Chatterjee, Founder & CEO, LendingPlate, said, “Consolidating credit card debt through a personal loan can be considered when it enables borrowers to bring greater structure and discipline to their financial obligations."

He further added, “Personal loans may offer a lower cost of borrowing vis-à-vis credit cards and usually come with a longer repayment tenure. However, the decision should be based on a clear assessment of overall repayment capacity and existing liabilities, ensuring it supports long-term financial stability.”