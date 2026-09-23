Should you take a second home loan? Ask yourself these 3 questions before you take a call

Buying another house while repaying your first home loan is possible in India. There is no restriction on you taking out one home loan. However, every additional loan needs approval from the lender.
You can approach your existing lender or apply elsewhere. The decision depends on whether you can comfortably repay all your loans.
Lenders examine your salary, existing EMIs, credit history and other financial commitments. They also consider your age, job stability and the property being purchased.
Nupoor Pradhan QPFP®️, Deputy Relationship Manager, A D Naik Wealth, suggests asking yourself 3 questions to decide whether you should take a second home loan.
Ask:
1. If my income stopped for 12 months, could I comfortably carry both properties?
2. If the property doesn't appreciate for the next 7 years, would I still be comfortable owning it?
3. If an attractive business or investment opportunity appears next year, will this EMI limit my ability to participate?
These questions shift the conversation from “Can I get the loan?” to “Can I comfortably own the loan?”
The bottom line is: A bank's approval is based largely on your ability to repay the loan. Your financial plan should go one step further.
She also suggests checking the following aspects before you opt for a second home loan:
Start by subtracting financial liabilities from financial assets to calculate your financial net worth. Then divide liquid financial assets by annual lifestyle expenses.
For example, ₹3 crore divided by ₹30 lakh gives 10 years of expense coverage. Buying another property could reduce this cushion, even when its EMI seems affordable.
A second property can lock more wealth into assets that take time to sell. Check how much money remains available for emergencies and expenses.
Avoid depending on selling shares during falling markets to pay your housing instalments. Consider whether too much wealth already sits in property or business interests.
With a ₹3 lakh monthly income, the combined EMIs of ₹1.5 lakh consume half your earnings. Check whether repayments remain manageable after a drop in income or a missed bonus.
Also consider higher interest rates, education expenses, unemployment and periods without tenants.
A monthly rent of ₹50,000 amounts to ₹6 lakh annually before expenses. Deduct maintenance, property tax, repairs, brokerage and losses during vacant periods.
Compare the remaining rental income with the annual loan interest. Also, check whether you can cover the full EMI when rent falls short.
Putting ₹50 lakh into property leaves less for other priorities. Compare this choice with retirement savings, education funding, business opportunities and emergency reserves.
Choose based on your goals, cash and repayment comfort, rather than the property alone.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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