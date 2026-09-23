Should you take a second home loan? Ask yourself these 3 questions before you take a call

Buying another house while repaying your first home loan is possible in India. There is no restriction on you taking out one home loan. However, every additional loan needs approval from the lender.

You can approach your existing lender or apply elsewhere. The decision depends on whether you can comfortably repay all your loans.

Lenders examine your salary, existing EMIs, credit history and other financial commitments. They also consider your age, job stability and the property being purchased.

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Should you take a second home loan? Nupoor Pradhan QPFP®️, Deputy Relationship Manager, A D Naik Wealth, suggests asking yourself 3 questions to decide whether you should take a second home loan.

Ask:

1. If my income stopped for 12 months, could I comfortably carry both properties?

2. If the property doesn't appreciate for the next 7 years, would I still be comfortable owning it?

3. If an attractive business or investment opportunity appears next year, will this EMI limit my ability to participate?

These questions shift the conversation from “Can I get the loan?” to “Can I comfortably own the loan?”

The bottom line is: A bank's approval is based largely on your ability to repay the loan. Your financial plan should go one step further.

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She also suggests checking the following aspects before you opt for a second home loan:

Check your financial position Start by subtracting financial liabilities from financial assets to calculate your financial net worth. Then divide liquid financial assets by annual lifestyle expenses.

For example, ₹3 crore divided by ₹30 lakh gives 10 years of expense coverage. Buying another property could reduce this cushion, even when its EMI seems affordable.

Keep enough accessible money A second property can lock more wealth into assets that take time to sell. Check how much money remains available for emergencies and expenses.

Avoid depending on selling shares during falling markets to pay your housing instalments. Consider whether too much wealth already sits in property or business interests.

Test repayments during difficult times With a ₹3 lakh monthly income, the combined EMIs of ₹1.5 lakh consume half your earnings. Check whether repayments remain manageable after a drop in income or a missed bonus.

Also consider higher interest rates, education expenses, unemployment and periods without tenants.

Calculate actual rental income A monthly rent of ₹50,000 amounts to ₹6 lakh annually before expenses. Deduct maintenance, property tax, repairs, brokerage and losses during vacant periods.

Compare the remaining rental income with the annual loan interest. Also, check whether you can cover the full EMI when rent falls short.

Consider other uses for your money Putting ₹50 lakh into property leaves less for other priorities. Compare this choice with retirement savings, education funding, business opportunities and emergency reserves.