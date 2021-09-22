Should you take advantage of low home loan rates?

Home loan interest rates are just one of the several factors to be taken into consideration while buying a house. Financial advisors generally advise buying a house if you are buying it to live in and not as an investment. This is because a home purchase for most individuals is a large, illiquid, and undiversified investment. In other words, you cannot sell a house quickly if you need the money, and you cannot easily sell just a part of it if you need a small amount of money. This is different from investing in equities and mutual funds, which can be sold more quickly and in parts.