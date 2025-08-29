Should you take personal loan for investment or consumption? Explained

Personal loan: There are several reasons to borrow money. Some people borrow for home renovation, others for special occasions such as marriage, whereas a few take a loan to buy luxury items such as jewellery and gadgets.

However, it is not recommended to raise a loan for discretionary and lifestyle expenses such as travel. Read this article to know more about this.

Experts argue that raising personal loans is recommended for investment, not for consumption. In other words, there is a difference between raising a personal loan for home renovation and a holiday. The former is an investment and is recommended by experts, whereas the latter is a discretionary expense that can be avoided.

Personal loan: Key points to remember I. Whether it can be avoided: Expenses like holiday travel and buying expensive gadgets can be avoided, at least for the time being. Therefore, it is not recommended to take out a personal loan for these expenses.

II. If it is unavoidable: There are certain expenses that are unavoidable, such as a wedding at home or an emergency. Therefore, it makes sense to raise a personal loan.

III. Whether this will give a long-term return: Some expenses give a long-term return. For instance, when you renovate your house, it will give a long-term benefit. So, raising a loan is fine in such a scenario.

IV. Impact on financial goals: Another important point to remember is its impact on your financial goals.

For instance, if you are planning to raise a personal loan, it may reduce your ability to raise a home loan that you are planning to take out in the next couple of months. So, this also needs to be factored in.

