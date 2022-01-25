Should you tender shares in buybacks?

TCS’s offer price for the recently announced buyback is ₹4,500 per share. The stock is currently trading at ₹3,796 per share. But why do companies do this? Buyback is another form of rewarding shareholders, in addition to paying dividend, by returning surplus cash generated by the company. As the number of shares come down after the buyback, it also improves key return ratios such as earning per share (EPS), return on net worth and assets for the continuing shareholders. Sometimes, corporates may also go for buyback to support market price of the share in a volatile market. As per Deloitte’s report on ‘Buyback of shares’ in 2020, Dalmia Bharat, a sugar manufacturer, went for ₹500 crore buyback to provide support to its share price. For an investor, a buyback usually signals the confidence of the management in the underlying fundamentals of the business. “By reducing cash on the balance sheet and enhancing earnings per share, it is an indicator that the company is confident of its future business," said Vishal Dhawan, board member, Association of Registered Investment Advisors (ARIA). Buybacks are also a tax-efficient way of selling shares by investors. The capital gains on sale of shares via buyback are exempt from tax. However, any loss incurred from buyback is also not available for set-off/carry forward purposes since the capital gain from buyback is an exempt income.