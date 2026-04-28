Should you track your mutual fund's cash levels?

Jash Kriplani
3 min read28 Apr 2026, 04:23 PM IST
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Quant Mutual Fund captured the mood in a note to investors, saying it believes the current phase could emerge as the biggest buying opportunity since the covid period.
Summary
As the Nifty 50 tumbled 11% in March, fund managers unlocked their war chests to buy the dip, albeit in vastly differing ways. We examine whether tracking these cash calls is vital for your portfolio, or something you can ignore.

As the Nifty 50 crashed more than 11% in March amid escalating tensions between the US, Iran and Israel, equity funds slashed their cash holdings throughout the month, aggressively buying into stocks at beaten-down prices. This widespread reduction in liquidity highlighted how differently fund managers utilize "dry powder" during a crisis. While some moved with lightning speed to exhaust their cash, others had a more measured pace of deployment.

Quant Mutual Fund captured the mood in a note to investors, saying it believes the current phase could emerge as the biggest buying opportunity since the covid period. The fund house said it was important to stay focused during extreme phases of market panic and euphoria to spot credible opportunities, and said this may be an appropriate time to rebalance portfolios more aggressively.

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Average cash allocations in most equity fund categories fell in March. Small cap funds, which had the highest cash levels of 5.45% in February, pulled back to 5.33% in March. Flexi cap funds went from 5.04% cash in February to 4.21% in March. Large cap funds reduced their cash holdings from 3.84% to 3.11%, and large & mid cap funds reduced theirs from 3.69% to 3.20%. Mid cap and multi cap funds held relatively steady, with mid cap moving from 3.44% in February to 3.64% in March, and multi cap shifting from 3.53% in February to 3.62% in March.

At the fund level, Quant Mutual Fund exemplified the "all-in" approach, executing a massive tactical shift by nearly exhausting its cash reserves to capture the bottom.

  • Quant Large Cap Fund saw the steepest fall, with cash dropping from 24.12% in February to 3.99% in March.
  • Quant Flexi Cap Fund went from 12.70% to 1.67%
  • Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund from 17.83% to 5.48%
  • Quant Multi Cap Fund from 11.98% to 6.22%
  • Quant Mid Cap Fund from 10.84% to 3.83%
  • Quant Small Cap Fund from 4.64% to 0.80%

Also Read | 'A correction of this magnitude warrants aggressive equity investing'

In contrast to Quant’s rapid-fire deployment, Parag Parikh Mutual Fund opting for a slow and steady entry. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, which is known for holding cash whenever valuations appear expensive, saw its cash allocation decline steadily from 23.16% in December 2025 to 21.36% in January, 20% in February, and 18.94% in March—showing a gradual but consistent deployment of cash over four months.

In an interaction with Mint, Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer of Parag Parikh Mutual Fund, explained that cash levels in March may only seem high because the overall value of equity holdings dropped as stock prices corrected. “If you start with a 20% allocation to money market and cash securities, 80% is in stocks. If the market falls 10%, that becomes 72%. So, optically, in terms of percentage, cash looks higher. Even if you deploy money, it seems as if cash has not come down. But we opportunistically deployed some money last month,” Thakkar said.

Should you track cash holdings?

High cash levels are a double-edged sword. A fund sitting on cash during a sudden rally risks underperforming fully invested peers. Conversely, deploying that cash after a correction—as many did in March—can significantly boost returns.

But should your fund’s cash allocation matter to you as an investor? Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services, said, "Cash is not that critical a metric to track. What you should be looking at is returns over a historical period, across market cycles, along with scheme suitability basis your investment horizon. Cash investment decisions can vary widely at different points in the market for different funds—sometimes it may work, sometimes it may not. But if the impact is short-term, it is not that important. What matters is long-term, risk-adjusted returns," he said.

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Despite their opposing styles, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and Quant Flexi Cap Fund have remarkably similar long-term returns. Over the past decade, Quant Flexi Cap’s average 5-year rolling returns are about 18.9%, while Parag Parikh Flexi Cap’s is about 19.2%, according to data from primeinvestor.in. While Quant reaches higher peaks during bull runs, Parag Parikh provides a much higher ‘floor’ and greater consistency during market crashes. Ultimately, the data shows that a fund's specific cash strategy matters less than the manager’s ability to execute their chosen philosophy consistently across market cycles.

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

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