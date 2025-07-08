Should you use a credit card for large purchases? Experts weigh in

It is likely that your financial health will be significantly altered based on whether you choose to make a large purchase on a credit card, such as technology, an appliance, or a vacation. If used properly a credit card can provide reward points, convenience, or purchase protection. This information will help you make the best decision.
Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy, Chief Delivery and Operations Officer – India, Worldline, express his opinions on using credit card for big purchases, “While a lot of pre-planned one time purchases like a home or a car would be availed through the traditional loans, discretionary spends are associated with credit cards. CC gives the flexibility for a customer to give a short credit period to manage purchases. EMI’s on credit cards enhance this experience by allowing payments over a period of time.”
“Using a credit card for high-value purchases offers several advantages, such as, extended credit period, high rewards or transactions can be converted into affordable EMIs. Cashbacks and other offers by credit card players in partnership with leading brands also offer value to the customers. Drawn by the convenience, flexibility, rewards, cashbacks and ongoing offers, the digitally savvy customers are increasingly embracing credit cards for high-value as well as regular purchases,” said Salila Pande, MD&CEO, SBI Card.
If pay off is not achievable:
In conclusion, if the purchase will not be financially possible to pay back immediately when it arrives; you may be better off taking a personal loan. Ultimately do what is best for your long term goals, cash flow and repayment strategy.
