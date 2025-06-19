Should you use a personal loan to consolidate debt? Pros and cons explained

Are you keeping track of multiple high-interest debts, EMIs or credit payments? Balancing multiple repayment schedules each month can be stressful and expensive. This is when personal loans help consolidate debt, and may come into play. But is it a short term solution or a good idea? Let’s break this down further.
Debt consolidation is when you combine multiple debts; credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts into one loan with one monthly payment. This is typically done by taking out a personal loan to pay off any current debts. This gives you a simplified number of accounts, a single date to meet, and may save in interest costs.
Because a personal loan is a type of unsecured credit, you do not have to offer collateral. Borrowers love personal loans because they are:
A personal loan to consolidate debt is a good idea, only if you:
This is typically good for individuals who may have many small loans with payments running at different intervals with high-interest credit card debt.
In conclusion, combining your multiple debts into a personal loan as a means of immediately clarifying your finances and potentially saving you money. But it must be worked at through commitment, willpower, and honest budgeting. Before you sign, always read the fine print and shop around.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
