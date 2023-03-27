Should you use hybrid funds to offset the new debt fund tax?

Hybrid funds are less risky, especially for periods greater than 3 years. If you are looking to lower your tax bill, these might be a good option to pure debt funds. Less risky however does not imply the same risk as debt funds. Hybrid funds are a substitute, but come with higher risk. For more conservative investors, sticking to debt funds still has multiple benefits. You are not taxed until you actually redeem the fund and get the benefit of set off and carry forward of capital gains against your gains or losses in other assets. Debt funds are also flexible: you can invest and redeem any amount on any business day. Fixed deposits, by comparison, are lumpy, attract tax deducted at source (TDS) and are taxed every year on accrued interest (compared to debt funds which are only taxed on redemption).

