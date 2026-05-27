Should you use your annual bonus for prepayment of an outstanding home loan?

For most salaried homeowners, bonuses are the single most powerful but also the most under-utilised tool for reducing long-term interest costs. Unlike monthly income, bonuses arrive as discretionary surplus, creating a strategic choice: deploy them as periodic lump-sum prepayments, or permanently increase EMIs to accelerate repayment.
With a 30 lakh outstanding home loan, this decision has a meaningful impact on interest saved, loan tenure, and financial flexibility. The optimal approach depends less on numbers and more on how lenders actually apply prepayments—and how borrowers manage liquidity over time.
In a typical 20-year home loan, more than 55–60% of total interest is paid in the first half of the tenure. This makes early period principal reduction disproportionately valuable.
Any strategy that reduces principal sooner, without giving up liquidity creates outsized interest savings.
Contributing your ₹2 lakh annual bonus upfront can substantially reduce interest, unlike smaller, delayed contributions.
Lump-sum payments directly reduce the outstanding principal
Interest savings compound over the remaining tenure
Floating-rate home loans typically allow penalty-free prepayments
Cut 4–6 years off a 20-year tenure
Save 8–12 lakh in interest, depending on when begun
Financial Institutions (FI) usually :
Reduce tenure, not EMI
Recalculate interest on the lower principal immediately
Steady, disciplined acceleration of repayment
No need to plan yearly actions
Permanently reduces monthly cash flow flexibility
For example, converting a ₹2 lakh bonus into EMI enhancement equates to roughly ₹16,500 extra per month.
In such cases, a moderate EMI hike combined with occasional prepayments offers structure without rigidity.
On a ₹30 lakh loan, the intelligent use of annual bonuses can compress a 20-year liability into a 12–14 year outcome, without straining cash flows.
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