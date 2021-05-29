MUMBAI: For most loans, a borrower compares interest rates and features of different banks before finalising. But for a loan against fixed deposits (FD), you don't have the option.

When signing up for an FD, people either think of safety or returns – rarely anyone thinks of the interest rate a bank would charge for a loan against FD.

A loan against FD is one of the quickest ways to raise money in an emergency. Most banks allow customers to take a loan online through net banking.

If you are looking at funds during an emergency, you have the option to either take a loan against FD or withdraw it prematurely. How do you choose between the two option?

You have to decide based on your fund requirement.

Most banks offer 90% of the FD amount as a loan. A few offer 85% on the lower side, and on the higher side, some offer 95%, according to data from Paisabazaar.com. If you have a ₹1 lakh FD, you can get anywhere between ₹85,000 to ₹95,000 as a loan.

Suppose your need only ₹50,000 urgently. It would make sense to take a loan instead of withdrawing prematurely. This way, you can repay the loan and also earn the interest.

Banks also levy penalty on premature withdrawal or could lower the interest rate. Say you had booked an FD in April 2018 for five years at an 8.5% interest rate. By now, three years have elapsed.

If you withdraw it now, a bank will look at the rates for a three-year FD in April 2018. Assume it was lower, at 7.5%. The financial institution will pay you 7.5% interest on your FD instead of 8.5% because you held the FD only for three years with it.

At that time, if three-year FD rates were higher than a five-year, the bank will only levy a penalty.

Also, avoid withdrawal if your FD is close to maturity.

You should only withdraw it prematurely if your fund requirement is as much as the FD amount or more, and there's still some years left for FD maturity.

