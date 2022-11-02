Should your investment portfolio be ‘Made in India’ only?

So, how has a ‘Made in India’ portfolio performed? While Indian equity markets have been only marginally negative over the last one year in rupee terms, other geographies are down between 7% and 30% over the same period. However, as the investment horizon becomes longer, many markets start to perform better than Indian markets (see chart). The picture is not very different when you look at all the market returns in dollar terms. In spite of the dollar strengthening against the rupee, Indian indices have outperformed the global indices by 5% to 25%, depending on which international market you look at (see chart). However, once again, as you expand your holding period, you will notice that the return dispersion between these different geographies start to reduce, with certain geographies starting to outperform India.