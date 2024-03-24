Shouldn’t have put initial savings in real estate: Sandeep Tandon
Summary
- Quant CEO Tandon says investing that money in equity markets could have led to much larger wealth creation.
Sandeep Tandon, 54, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Quant Mutual Fund, invests 100% of his equity investments in Quant MF schemes, which have been among the top-performing funds in various categories. As a result, Tandon has also seen strong returns on his investment portfolio: 55% over the past year.