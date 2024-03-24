Shouldn’t have put initial savings in real estate: Sandeep Tandon

Learnings

Tandon says had he invested in equities instead of real estate, he could have generated larger wealth creation. “There used to be that mindset that, as soon as you get your first savings, you should start building a house. In those early days, I took loan to purchase my first house. Then as a family, we bought a couple of more houses. However, if I had used those funds to invest in equities, the wealth created would have been much larger," he says.