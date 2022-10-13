Shriram City Union Finance hikes FD rates by up to 25bps, women to get extra 10

Senior citizen depositors will get an additional 0.50% on all tenure buckets. When the deposit matures and the depositor chooses to renew it, additional interest of 0.25% will be paid.
NEW DELHI: Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. (Shriram City) on Thursday announced a hike in its fixed deposit (FD) rates by 5 to 25 basis points (1 basis point or bps is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point) across different tenures.
Effective 14 October, customers can earn an interest of up to 8.80% on FDs. Women depositors will get an additional 10 bps (0.10%) on all FD rates.
