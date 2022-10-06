Shriram City Union Finance offering two-wheeler loans at 5.5%

YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram City Union Finance, said, “After two subdued years, the spirit of celebration is finally returning, and the upbeat consumer sentiment is anticipated to propel sales and, in turn, expenditures. The regular monsoon is restoring faith in demand recovery in rural India as urban demand has recovered. Indicators of pre-festival demand for the month of August-September have been positive for 2-wheelers. We anticipate that the strength of 2-wheeler demand will continue into the Oct-Nov festive season. Based on walk-ins and enquiries, we anticipate 2-wheeler disbursements to exceed the pre-pandemic levels throughout this festive season. Sales and financing of electric 2-Wheelers are also significantly higher than they were prior to the pandemic. Supply chain easing and the uptick in domestic consumption is likely to give a significant boost to seasonal demand."