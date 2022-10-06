Shriram City Union Finance offering two-wheeler loans at 5.5%

The scheme offers instant approval, zero processing fees, no documentation charges, and zero advance EMI, with no hidden costs. All festive offers are valid till 30 November.
NEW DELHI: Shriram City Union Finance (Shriram City), a two-wheeler financier, is offering an attractive rate of interest as low as 5.5%. Also, on timely repayment of EMIs, the customer stands to get a refund on one EMI. The scheme offers instant approval, zero processing fees, no documentation charges, and zero advance EMI, with no hidden costs. All festive offers are valid till 30 November.
Features of two-wheeler loans introduced by Shriram City are:
1. Low-Interest Rate Scheme – The rate of interest charged is as low as 5.5%.
2. 100% LTV Scheme – This scheme offers customers a low down payment option, thus the customers upfront cost reduces. Financial assistance is provided across all companies (manufacturers) products for all major costs.
3. Two-minute Approval Scheme – An Instant loan approval, also known as “Green Channel".
4. Triple Zero Scheme – Under this scheme, the customer will pay zero processing fee, zero documentation charges and No advance EMI.
5. Cash Back Offer – In this offer, if customers pay all installments regularly as per the repayment schedule, one EMI will be refunded to them.
YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram City Union Finance, said, “After two subdued years, the spirit of celebration is finally returning, and the upbeat consumer sentiment is anticipated to propel sales and, in turn, expenditures. The regular monsoon is restoring faith in demand recovery in rural India as urban demand has recovered. Indicators of pre-festival demand for the month of August-September have been positive for 2-wheelers. We anticipate that the strength of 2-wheeler demand will continue into the Oct-Nov festive season. Based on walk-ins and enquiries, we anticipate 2-wheeler disbursements to exceed the pre-pandemic levels throughout this festive season. Sales and financing of electric 2-Wheelers are also significantly higher than they were prior to the pandemic. Supply chain easing and the uptick in domestic consumption is likely to give a significant boost to seasonal demand."