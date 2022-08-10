Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shriram City Union Finance raises FD interest rates by up to 50bps

Shriram City Union Finance raises FD interest rates by up to 50bps

Shriram City Union Finance raises FD interest rates by up to 50bps. (Photo: Shutterstock)
1 min read . 10 Aug 2022Shipra Singh

  • An annual additional interest of 0.25% will be paid on all renewals, where the deposit has matured

NEW DELHI: Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. (Shriram City), a subsidiary of Shriram Group, on Wednesday announced 25-50 basis points (bps) hike in its fixed deposit rates (FDs). One bps is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

Shriram City Union Finance provides financing to small businesses and for two-wheeler purchases.

The new rates will be effective from 1 August.

The company has hiked rates on 12-month and 36-month FDs by 25 bps, while those with a tenure of 24 months saw a hike of 50 bps. For FDs of 48-month and 60-month tenure, interest rate has been raised by 35 bps.

Interest rates on FDs through regular channels.
Interest rates on Fixed Deposits through the company website.
“An additional interest of 0.50% p.a will be paid to senior citizen depositors (completed age 60 years on the date of deposit/renewal)," the company said in a statement.

An annual additional interest of 0.25% will be paid on all renewals, where the deposit has matured, as per the statement.

