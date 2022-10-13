Shriram City Union Finance raises fixed deposit interest rates by up to 25bps

Shriram City Union Finance FD Rates

The interest rate on deposits maturing in 12 months has been raised by 25 basis points from 6.75% to 7%, while deposits maturing in 18 months will now be offered at 7.30%. Deposits maturing in 24 months will now pay an interest rate of 7.50%, up from 7.25% before, representing a 25 basis point increase, while deposits maturing in 30 months will pay an interest rate of 8.00%. Shriram City Union Finance will now provide an interest rate of 8.05% on deposits maturing in 36 months, up from 8.00% before, a 5 basis point increase, while Shriram City will now offer an interest rate of 8.15% on deposits maturing in 42 months. Shriram City Union Finance raised interest rates on deposits maturing in 48 months by 5 basis points, from 8.15% to 8.20%, and on deposits maturing in 60 months by 5 basis points, from 8.25% to 8.30%.