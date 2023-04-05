Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Shriram Finance debuts Unnati Jubilee fixed deposit scheme with up to 9.42% interest for this customers
Back

Shriram Finance debuts Unnati Jubilee fixed deposit scheme with up to 9.42% interest for this customers

2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:22 PM IST Vipul Das
One of the largest NBFCs in India is Shriram Finance Ltd, a 43-year-old organisation that is a subsidiary of the Shriram Group. Premium
One of the largest NBFCs in India is Shriram Finance Ltd, a 43-year-old organisation that is a subsidiary of the Shriram Group.

  • As part of the Shriram Group's golden jubilee celebrations, Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), India's largest retail NBFC, announced a special fixed deposit rate under the Jubilee Deposit (Shriram Unnati Deposits) category.

As part of the Shriram Group's golden jubilee celebrations, Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), India's largest retail NBFC, announced a special fixed deposit rate under the Jubilee Deposit (Shriram Unnati Deposits) category. The company will consider applications for new and renewal fixed deposits. The company offers a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public, 8.61% for women depositors, 8.77% on renewal of existing deposits, 8.88% on renewal by women, 9.04% for senior citizens, 9.15% for women senior citizens, 9.31% on renewal by senior citizens and 9.42% on renewal made by women senior citizens.

“The other schemes specified in the company announcement dated March 9, 2023, will remain unchanged except for the 48-month scheme, which will be withdrawn with effect from April 15, 2023. Other terms and conditions of the fixed deposits schemes shall remain unchanged," said Shriram Finance in a stock exchange filing.

Shriram Finance FD Rates

 Jubilee Deposit (Tenure - 50 months)
 Non-Cumulative DepositsCumulative Deposits
Investment
Type		Monthly
% p.a.		Quarterly
% p.a.		Half
Yearly %  p.a.		Yearly
% p.a.		Effective
Yield
% p.a.		Maturity
Value for Rs.5,000/-
Fresh8.188.248.338.509.717,025
Women8.288.348.438.619.857,050
Renewal8.438.498.588.7710.067,095
Women Renewal8.538.608.698.8810.207,125
Senior Citizen8.688.758.849.0410.417,170
Senior Citizen Women8.788.858.959.1510.567,200
Senior Citizen Renewal8.939.009.109.3110.777,245
Senior Citizen Women Renewal9.039.109.219.4210.917,275
Source: Shriram Finance Ltd      

Senior citizens will continue to receive an additional interest of 0.50% per annum, senior citizen women will receive an additional interest of 0.60% per annum, women investors will receive an extra 0.10% p.a. interest and all the above tenures will be available for both offline and online investments.

One of the largest NBFCs in India is Shriram Finance Ltd, a 43-year-old organisation that is a subsidiary of the Shriram Group. The company is a pioneer in organised pre-owned truck finance and has a strong presence in 5–10 year old vehicle loans. With 57,382 employees and a network of 2,875 branches, the organisation is present throughout all of India. Almost 6.7 million people make up the company's enormous customer base.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vipul Das
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout