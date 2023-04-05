Shriram Finance debuts Unnati Jubilee fixed deposit scheme with up to 9.42% interest for this customers

Shriram Finance debuts Unnati Jubilee fixed deposit scheme with up to 9.42% interest for this customers2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:22 PM IST
As part of the Shriram Group's golden jubilee celebrations, Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), India's largest retail NBFC, announced a special fixed deposit rate under the Jubilee Deposit (Shriram Unnati Deposits) category.
As part of the Shriram Group's golden jubilee celebrations, Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), India's largest retail NBFC, announced a special fixed deposit rate under the Jubilee Deposit (Shriram Unnati Deposits) category. The company will consider applications for new and renewal fixed deposits. The company offers a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public, 8.61% for women depositors, 8.77% on renewal of existing deposits, 8.88% on renewal by women, 9.04% for senior citizens, 9.15% for women senior citizens, 9.31% on renewal by senior citizens and 9.42% on renewal made by women senior citizens.
