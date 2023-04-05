Shriram Finance debuts Unnati Jubilee fixed deposit scheme with up to 9.42% interest for this customers

As part of the Shriram Group's golden jubilee celebrations, Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), India's largest retail NBFC, announced a special fixed deposit rate under the Jubilee Deposit (Shriram Unnati Deposits) category. The company will consider applications for new and renewal fixed deposits. The company offers a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public, 8.61% for women depositors, 8.77% on renewal of existing deposits, 8.88% on renewal by women, 9.04% for senior citizens, 9.15% for women senior citizens, 9.31% on renewal by senior citizens and 9.42% on renewal made by women senior citizens.

“The other schemes specified in the company announcement dated March 9, 2023, will remain unchanged except for the 48-month scheme, which will be withdrawn with effect from April 15, 2023. Other terms and conditions of the fixed deposits schemes shall remain unchanged," said Shriram Finance in a stock exchange filing.

Shriram Finance FD Rates

Jubilee Deposit (Tenure - 50 months) Non-Cumulative Deposits Cumulative Deposits Investment

Type Monthly

% p.a. Quarterly

% p.a. Half

Yearly % p.a. Yearly

% p.a. Effective

Yield

% p.a. Maturity

Value for Rs.5,000/- Fresh 8.18 8.24 8.33 8.50 9.71 7,025 Women 8.28 8.34 8.43 8.61 9.85 7,050 Renewal 8.43 8.49 8.58 8.77 10.06 7,095 Women Renewal 8.53 8.60 8.69 8.88 10.20 7,125 Senior Citizen 8.68 8.75 8.84 9.04 10.41 7,170 Senior Citizen Women 8.78 8.85 8.95 9.15 10.56 7,200 Senior Citizen Renewal 8.93 9.00 9.10 9.31 10.77 7,245 Senior Citizen Women Renewal 9.03 9.10 9.21 9.42 10.91 7,275 Source: Shriram Finance Ltd

Senior citizens will continue to receive an additional interest of 0.50% per annum, senior citizen women will receive an additional interest of 0.60% per annum, women investors will receive an extra 0.10% p.a. interest and all the above tenures will be available for both offline and online investments.

One of the largest NBFCs in India is Shriram Finance Ltd, a 43-year-old organisation that is a subsidiary of the Shriram Group. The company is a pioneer in organised pre-owned truck finance and has a strong presence in 5–10 year old vehicle loans. With 57,382 employees and a network of 2,875 branches, the organisation is present throughout all of India. Almost 6.7 million people make up the company's enormous customer base.