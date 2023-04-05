Shriram Finance debuts Unnati Jubilee fixed deposit scheme with up to 9.42% interest for this customers

One of the largest NBFCs in India is Shriram Finance Ltd, a 43-year-old organisation that is a subsidiary of the Shriram Group. The company is a pioneer in organised pre-owned truck finance and has a strong presence in 5–10 year old vehicle loans. With 57,382 employees and a network of 2,875 branches, the organisation is present throughout all of India. Almost 6.7 million people make up the company's enormous customer base.