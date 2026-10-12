Shriram Finances hikes in FD rates: Check and compare fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens, women

Shriram Finance has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates across all tenures effective from Sunday, 11 October 2026, the company said in an official release.
A non-banking finance company (NBFC), Shriram Finance is the flagship company of the Shriram Group, with fixed deposits rated ‘CRISIL AAA/Stable’ by CRISIL Ratings, ‘ICRA AAA (Stable)’ by ICRA, ‘IND AAA/Stable’ by India Ratings and Research and ‘CARE AAA/Stable’ by CARE Ratings.
Notably, this comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 7 October raised repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50% from 5.25%, marking the first such increase since February 2023. Following the RBI Monetary Policy Committee's decision, banks and NBFCs were expected to slowly and steadily also increase interest rates for customers.
As per the release, interest rates have been hiked by 0.15-0.40% across tenures, with
|Tenor
|Existing Rate p.a.
|Revised Rate p.a.
|Rate for senior citizens (+0.50%)
|Rate for women investors (+0.05%)
|12 months
|6.85%
|7%
|7.50%
|7.05%
|15 months (Digital Only)
|7.10%
|7.50%
|8%
|7.55%
|18 months – 23 months
|7.05%
|7.25%
|7.75%
|7.30%
|24 months – 35 months
|7.10%
|7.50%
|8%
|7.55%
|36 months – 60 months
|7.50%
|7.85%
|8.35%
|7.90%
Further, the company said it has also revised interest rates across tenures for its Fixed Investment Plan (FIP), with effect from 11 October 2026. Women depositors will receive an additional 0.05% p.a. benefit here as well, while other terms and conditions of the FIP remain unchanged, the release added.
|Tenor
|Existing Rate p.a.
|Revised Rate p.a.
|Rate for women investors (+0.05%)
|12 – 23 months
|6.85%
|7.00%
|7.05%
|24 – 35 months
|7.10%
|7.50%
|7.55%
|36 – 48 months
|7.50%
|7.85%
|7.90%
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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