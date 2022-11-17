Shriram Life gets PFRDA nod to become annuity service provider

The PFRDA certification will help SLIC garner more NPS subscribers under its annuity plan. With close to 1.5 crore subscribers under NPS and an AUM of more than ₹7 trillion, SLIC’s empanelment as ASP will help it mobilise 40% of the NPS maturity amount which will be open to investment in annuity schemes.