Shriram Life Insurance gets Aadhaar authentication licence for eKYC services
29 Sep 2022
Shriram Life has also gone live with this huge enabler in its core systems and point of sale mobile applications.
The UIDAI has recognised Shriram Life Insurance as a KYC User agency & Authentication User agency. The certification will enable the company to complete eKYC for customers when soliciting new business and during other policy servicing processes.