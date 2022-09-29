Shriram Life Insurance gets Aadhaar authentication licence for eKYC services

“The authorisation from UIDAI will enable us to simplify customer on-boarding for our valued customers. Now, with the help of an OTP, we will be able to complete eKYC in minutes, without having to upload images or documents. It will speed up the process and eliminate the need to furnish documents, which may not be available at the time of sale. It can prove a boon for our customers from remote and rural areas, where we have a significant presence. We can issue policies quickly and provide customers with immediate life insurance protection via their smartphones," said Cassie Kromhout, MD & CEO, Shriram Life Insurance Company.

