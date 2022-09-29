Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Shriram Life Insurance gets Aadhaar authentication licence for eKYC services

The authorisation will allow Shriram Life to verify documents for the clients within a short time. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
1 min read . 11:19 AM ISTLivemint

Shriram Life has also gone live with this huge enabler in its core systems and point of sale mobile applications.

The UIDAI has recognised Shriram Life Insurance as a KYC User agency & Authentication User agency. The certification will enable the company to complete eKYC for customers when soliciting new business and during other policy servicing processes.

The authorisation will allow Shriram Life to verify documents for the clients within a short time. The company has also gone live with this huge enabler in its core systems and point of sale mobile applications.

“The authorisation from UIDAI will enable us to simplify customer on-boarding for our valued customers. Now, with the help of an OTP, we will be able to complete eKYC in minutes, without having to upload images or documents. It will speed up the process and eliminate the need to furnish documents, which may not be available at the time of sale. It can prove a boon for our customers from remote and rural areas, where we have a significant presence. We can issue policies quickly and provide customers with immediate life insurance protection via their smartphones," said Cassie Kromhout, MD & CEO, Shriram Life Insurance Company.

