Shriram Transport Finance hikes deposit rates by 25-50 basis points

Shriram Transport Finance Company’s 12-month and 24-month fixed deposits will offer 6.75% and 7.25%, respectively, up by 25 basis points (bps) and 50 bps from the respective earlier rates. The 60-month fixed deposit offers the highest rate of 8.25% across all tenures. This is 35 bps more than the rate offered earlier. The 36-month and 48-month fixed deposits will offer 8% (up 25 bps) and 8.5% (up 35 bps), respectively.