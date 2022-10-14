Shriram Transport Finance hikes FD rates by up to 25 bps: Now get up to 8.90%

Shriram Transport Finance Company has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits. As per the official statement of the company, the new rates are effective as of today October 14, 2022. Following the revision, the company has hiked interest rates by 5 to 25 basis points (0.05%p.a. to 0.25%p.a.) across different tenures. The corporation has also introduced a particular advantage for women, with an additional 10bps p.a. to be paid on all FD rates to women depositors. As a result of the interest rate hike, the general public will now get up to 8.30% and senior citizens will now get up to 8.90% returns on their deposits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}