Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Shriram Transport Finance raises FD rates by up to 25bps

Shriram Transport Finance raises FD rates by up to 25bps

1 min read . 04:36 PM ISTLivemint
Shriram Transport Finance raises FD rates by up to 25bps. (Photo: Mint)

  • Senior citizen depositors will get an additional 0.50% on all tenure buckets. When the deposit matures and the depositor chooses to renew it, additional interest of 0.25% will be paid.

NEW DELHI: Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFC), part of the Shriram Group, has hiked fixed deposit rates by 5 to 25 basis points (bps) across tenures, effective 14 October. Customers can earn an interest of up to 8.90% on their fixed deposits (FDs). Women depositors will get an additional 10 bps (0.10%) on all FD rates.

NEW DELHI: Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFC), part of the Shriram Group, has hiked fixed deposit rates by 5 to 25 basis points (bps) across tenures, effective 14 October. Customers can earn an interest of up to 8.90% on their fixed deposits (FDs). Women depositors will get an additional 10 bps (0.10%) on all FD rates.

On Thursday, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. had announced a 5-25 bps hike in its FD rates.

On Thursday, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. had announced a 5-25 bps hike in its FD rates.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Senior citizen depositors will get an additional 0.50% on all tenure buckets. When the deposit matures and the depositor chooses to renew it, additional interest of 0.25% will be paid.

Interest rates on Fixed Deposits with effect from 14 October:

View Full Image
 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD rates
Click on the image to enlarge
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP