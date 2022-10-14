Shriram Transport Finance raises FD rates by up to 25bps

Senior citizen depositors will get an additional 0.50% on all tenure buckets. When the deposit matures and the depositor chooses to renew it, additional interest of 0.25% will be paid.
NEW DELHI: Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFC), part of the Shriram Group, has hiked fixed deposit rates by 5 to 25 basis points (bps) across tenures, effective 14 October. Customers can earn an interest of up to 8.90% on their fixed deposits (FDs). Women depositors will get an additional 10 bps (0.10%) on all FD rates.
On Thursday, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. had announced a 5-25 bps hike in its FD rates.
