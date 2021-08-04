Siblings get estate in intestacy if parents pre-decease owner

Also, any property owned solely or jointly by your late sister-in-law would (in the absence of her husband and children) devolve upon the legal heirs of her late husband (being yourself and your married sisters). Additionally, property inherited by her under succession from her parents would devolve upon her father’s heirs in the absence of her own children. Therefore, such property would devolve upon her siblings and mother (if alive). However, if the identity of such property has been changed or is replaced by your sister-in-law during her lifetime, it would devolve according to general rules of intestate succession. For instance, if any property inherited by your sister-in-law has been sold, and out of such proceeds a new property has been purchased, or a portion of it has been alienated, such property would be considered as her general property. In that case, your married sisters and you (Category 2 - Class II legal heirs) would be entitled to an equal share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}