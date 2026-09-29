How hybrid long-short SIFs differ in their strategies

Specialized investment funds (SIFs), a new category launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), are designed to allow investors to gain exposure to long-short strategies, which are not available in the mutual fund space. The minimum investment is ₹10 lakh.
Of the 33 SIFs launched to date, 11 are hybrid long-short funds, which must invest at least 25% each in equity and equity-related instruments and debt, and can take short positions of up to 25% of net assets. They managed over ₹19,000 crore of investor assets, about 63% of the total SIF assets under management (AUM) as of 31 August 2026, according to data from SIF360.com.