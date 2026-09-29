How hybrid long-short SIFs differ in their strategies

BAF-Plus

ICICI Prudential AMC’s iSIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund builds on a dynamic asset-allocation approach, while using the wider investment flexibility available within the SIF framework. The fund dynamically manages its net equity exposure using an investment framework in which the Nifty 50 price-to-book ratio is an important input. When the ratio is below 3, net equity can range between 65% and 75%; between 3 and 3.7, it can range between 25% and 65%; and above 3.7, it can fall to 0-25%. The framework also considers other market factors while determining portfolio positioning.