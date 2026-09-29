How hybrid long-short SIFs differ in their strategies

Jash Kriplani
6 min read29 Sep 2026, 10:40 AM IST
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11 of the 33 SIFs launched so far are hybrid long-short funds, accounting for about 63% of total SIF AUM as of 31 August 2026.
Summary
Hybrid long-short SIFs differ in how they balance equity, debt and short positions.

Specialized investment funds (SIFs), a new category launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), are designed to allow investors to gain exposure to long-short strategies, which are not available in the mutual fund space. The minimum investment is 10 lakh.

Of the 33 SIFs launched to date, 11 are hybrid long-short funds, which must invest at least 25% each in equity and equity-related instruments and debt, and can take short positions of up to 25% of net assets. They managed over 19,000 crore of investor assets, about 63% of the total SIF assets under management (AUM) as of 31 August 2026, according to data from SIF360.com.

Also Read | Why balanced hybrid funds are back in focus

Arbitrage and debt

Edelweiss’s Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund is aimed at investors seeking slightly better returns than arbitrage funds. It would employ a mix of equity arbitrage, debt, special situations and derivative strategies.

“Special situations are corporate events, such as mergers, demergers and initial public offerings (IPOs), that can create short-term price gaps a fund can capture. A common derivative strategy is the covered call: the fund holds a stock and sells a call option on it, earning a premium in return for giving up gains above a set price,” said Jain.

“Bandhan AMC’s Arudha Hybrid Long-Short Fund invests 60-65% in debt, mostly AAA-rated or government securities with a duration of one to four years, with about 10% in AA and AA+ rated securities,” said Basu.

The remaining 35-40% goes into arbitrage, so the fund carries no directional equity exposure. Directional equity exposure means the fund is betting on the market rising or falling, rather than locking in a price difference as it does in arbitrage.

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd’s RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund also leans on debt, along with arbitrage. But the fund also looks at credit opportunities, along with arbitrage and other strategies.

Equity-savings-plus

Then there are funds that take some directional equity exposure alongside arbitrage, debt and derivatives to hedge the equities. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd's Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund follows this approach and positions itself as an "equity savings-plus" product.

Equity savings funds typically keep net equity at 10-25%, while Apex can go up to 40%, mostly through a basket of Nifty 50 stocks. The equity portion is hedged through arbitrage and derivative strategies such as covered calls. It also looks at special situations, including IPOs, buybacks and open offers, and holds debt rated AA or above.

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More derivative plays

Other hybrid long-short funds rely more on derivative strategies, alongside arbitrage, debt and special situations.

Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt. Ltd’s Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund focuses on the collar strategy, as well as merger arbitrage, along with debt, Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and special situations.

In a collar, the fund holds a stock and sells a call option on it to earn a premium. It also buys a put option, which limits losses if the stock falls. Gains are capped, but so are losses.

Merger arbitrage is a bet when a merger is announced. The target company's shares often trade slightly below the value implied by the deal terms. The fund buys them and sells the acquirer's shares as a hedge, earning the gap when the deal closes. The risk is that the deal is delayed or falls through.

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd’s Platinum Hybrid Long-Short Fund seeks flexibility to switch between a collar strategy and a traditional cash-futures arbitrage strategy depending on market conditions. The fund also deploys other strategies, such as debt and special situations.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd’s Infinity Hybrid Long-Short Fund’s presentation positions itself as Arbitrage++. It also aims to deploy tactically in debt, traditional cash-futures arbitrage, Reits, special situations, along with tactical trading opportunities using derivatives.

For example, pair trades involve taking a long position in one security and a short position in another, typically when the two securities within the same sector are expected to behave differently or when their relative valuations are expected to converge.

SBI Funds Management Ltd’s Magnum Hybrid Long-Short aims to focus on equities, but seeks to offer a steady return experience through the use of the collar strategy. The fund would also take debt exposure, Reits and InvITs, and special situation opportunities if available.

BAF-Plus

ICICI Prudential AMC’s iSIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund builds on a dynamic asset-allocation approach, while using the wider investment flexibility available within the SIF framework. The fund dynamically manages its net equity exposure using an investment framework in which the Nifty 50 price-to-book ratio is an important input. When the ratio is below 3, net equity can range between 65% and 75%; between 3 and 3.7, it can range between 25% and 65%; and above 3.7, it can fall to 0-25%. The framework also considers other market factors while determining portfolio positioning.

“The strategy has significant flexibility to dynamically manage its net equity exposure depending on market valuations and other market factors. It also maintains a minimum 25% allocation to debt, providing diversification beyond equity,” said Patel.

The strategy can also use derivative instruments such as covered calls, options, and other permitted structures to enhance returns and manage risk, alongside investments in debt, special situations, and InvITs.

Quant Money Managers Ltd's SIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund is also positioned as a BAF-Plus product, but it plans to use shorting more actively. Its in-house quantitative model decides when to go long or short, drawing on high-frequency market data. It also invests in arbitrage and debt. It can also use covered calls, pair trades and special situations such as IPOs.

Also Read | The retail bond inversion: Why small savers are taking risks institutions reject

Tata Asset Management Pvt. Ltd's Titanium Hybrid Long-Short Fund’s “net equity range may run from minus 25% to plus 75%, so it can hold a sizeable net short position. It invests 65-75% in equities and derivatives, 25-35% in debt and up to 10% in Reits and InvITs,” said Anand Vardarajan, chief executive and managing director, Tata Asset Management

Takeaways

The SIF category is still new. Advisors say investors looking to start their journey with SIFs can begin with more conservative strategies first, while letting the relatively less conservative strategies build a longer track record.

“When it comes to any investment vehicle, it is important to let the product build a longer track record. While backtested data on these strategies is available, a longer live track record will help investors assess how these funds are managing the downside and delivering returns,” said Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

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