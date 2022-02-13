SIFI: the missing tool in asset allocation

With the growing popularity of SIPs, the use of this disciplined method for regular investing seems surprisingly tilted. Industry data suggests that the overwhelming proportion of SIP flows are directed towards equity assets, with debt forming under 5% of monthly flows.A simple solution to ensure that your targeted asset allocation is always maintained, is to plan your SIPs in not just equity-oriented funds, but also in fixed income funds. Systematic Investments in Fixed Income (SIFI) could help generate relatively better risk-adjusted returns and can aim to cushion the impact of higher volatility in equity markets. By balancing risk and maintaining your targeted allocation, portfolio drawdowns will be shallower, helping investors resist any behavioural urge to take unwarranted action like pausing SIPs or redeeming, consequently staying invested longer. This in turn will help their portfolio get a relatively better chance of delivering their targeted return. Let’s look at an illustration to see how this may work. Say an investor is targeting a 60:40 allocation between equity and debt. As is evident from the table, a blend of Equity SIP and systematic investment in fixed income can be a powerful technique to navigate through market uncertainties while maintaining an appropriate long-term target asset allocation. As expectations of rising global and domestic interest rates build, SIFI can help average your cost of purchase in an environment that can be volatile for debt returns. Investing systematically in debt mutual plays an important role in balancing allocations and helping you stay invested over the long term.

