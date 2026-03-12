SIFs explained: Where these new funds fit in an investor’s portfolio

Sandeep Walunj
5 min read12 Mar 2026, 01:09 PM IST
SIFs offer a unique blend of advanced strategies like derivatives and short positions, all while maintaining regulatory transparency.
SIFs sit between mutual funds and PMS, offering advanced strategies like long–short equity and derivatives exposure—but investors must understand the risks before allocating capital.

As Indian capital markets mature, so do the investment products available to serious investors.

One of the more recent additions to this evolving landscape is the Specialized Investment Fund (SIF)—a structure designed for investors seeking access to advanced techniques such as derivatives, short positions and concentrated bets, but without the full complexity of portfolio management services (PMS) or alternative investment funds (AIFs).

Where SIF fits

To understand where SIFs sit in the investment universe, consider the minimum ticket sizes.

A mutual fund can be started with as little as 100.

A PMS requires a minimum of 50 lakh.

An AIF demands 1 crore.

An SIF sits between these options, with a minimum investment of 10 lakh per asset management company (AMC) at the PAN level.

The intended audience is therefore clear: experienced retail investors and emerging high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) who understand risk and can absorb volatility without panic.

Structurally, SIFs operate within the mutual fund regulatory framework. They maintain transparency and reporting standards similar to mutual funds, and liquidity can be daily or periodic depending on the scheme.

If equity exposure exceeds 65%, taxation applicable is similar to an equity mutual fund.

However, within this framework SIFs enjoy far greater strategic flexibility—including up to 25% unhedged short exposure via derivatives.

Strategy toolkit

SIFs are permitted to run strategies that would be impractical or impossible within a traditional mutual fund framework.

Long–short equity:

Managers can take long positions in stocks expected to rise while simultaneously shorting stocks expected to fall through derivatives. This enables returns that are partially decoupled from overall market direction, a potential advantage during range-bound or falling markets.

Inverse or tactical debt:

Unlike conventional debt funds, SIFs can take more aggressive duration calls or invest in structured and higher-yield credit instruments, actively positioning across the yield curve rather than focusing solely on accrual strategies.

Sector-concentrated or thematic strategies:

While mutual funds are bound by concentration limits, SIFs can run high-conviction portfolios of 15–20 stocks instead of broader diversified holdings. This can increase alpha potential but also raises risk.

Hybrid or multi-asset strategies with derivatives overlays:

These approaches allow managers to dynamically hedge portfolios using futures and options and allocate meaningfully to REITs, InvITs or commodities, sometimes up to 20% exposure, which is significantly higher than traditional limits.

Sector rotation strategies:

Unlike thematic mutual funds that remain locked into one theme, SIFs can rotate between sectors rapidly, using derivatives to either amplify gains or hedge risks.

Quantitative or factor-based strategies:

These follow rule-based investment models that select stocks based on measurable characteristics such as value, momentum, quality or low volatility. Instead of discretionary judgment, capital is allocated systematically to stocks scoring highly on predefined parameters, aiming to capture structural return premia over time.

Benefits and risks

SIFs offer several advantages for investors seeking more sophisticated portfolio strategies.

For investors frustrated by the benchmark-hugging nature of many active mutual funds, SIFs provide genuinely active strategies while still operating within the regulatory comfort of the mutual fund ecosystem.

The long-short structure allows managers to potentially cushion drawdowns or even generate returns during falling markets, something that retail investors historically had limited access to.

Another benefit is tax efficiency. Because SIFs fall under mutual fund regulations, taxation mirrors that of equity or debt funds depending on exposure. This can be more efficient than PMS structures, where each trade creates a taxable event in the investor’s hands.

However, investors should also be mindful of the risks.

These products carry higher complexity and are not “set-and-forget” investments. Understanding why a manager is shorting a stock or positioning aggressively on duration requires greater financial literacy.

Some strategies—particularly in credit or small-cap segments—may have periodic liquidity or exit conditions, which may not suit investors who require quick access to capital.

SIFs can also hold up to 15% in a single stock, compared with 10% in traditional mutual funds, increasing the potential impact of a wrong high-conviction bet.

Another concern is the limited track record of SIFs in India, making it harder to evaluate managers across full market cycles. The greater flexibility also increases the risk of style drift, where managers deviate from their stated strategy in pursuit of performance.

Portfolio role

Different SIF strategies may appeal to different types of investors.

The volatility-averse HNI may prefer long–short equity strategies, which offer equity participation with some protection against drawdowns.

Investors seeking higher income may consider specialised credit or tactical debt strategies, particularly if they are dissatisfied with traditional fixed-income returns but comfortable with measured credit risk.

Those who prefer active asset allocation may opt for sector rotation or multi-asset SIFs, while investors looking for diversified exposure across asset classes with professional management may favour hybrid or multi-asset strategies with derivatives overlays.

Finally, quantitative or factor-based SIFs may appeal to investors who prefer rules-based investing over discretionary decision-making and are willing to accept periods of underperformance when certain factors fall out of favour.

The bottom line

SIFs are not replacements for core diversified equity or debt funds. Instead, they function as satellite allocations designed to enhance overall portfolio outcomes.

For investors with portfolios of 1 crore or more, allocating 10–20% to carefully selected SIF strategies may provide tactical flexibility and diversified return drivers that traditional funds cannot offer.

They represent the next stage in retail investing—bridging simplicity and sophistication.

But the decisive question remains: Do you understand the strategy well enough to stay invested when it underperforms?

If the answer is yes, SIFs can be a powerful addition to a portfolio. If not, complexity may ultimately become a cost.

Sandeep Walunj is chief growth officer at Equirus.

