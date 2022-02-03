Significance of recognizing style exposure in one’s investment portfolio

Discussions on asset allocation have so far largely focused on diversification amongst assets i.e. equities, balanced funds, fixed income, non-financial assets and to a lesser extent on sectoral and large- capital vs mid / small capital funds within the equities space. Regulators brought in the aptly named ‘Risk-o-meter’ to help investors understand the risk associated with a particular scheme. However, one must realise that while risk is important, it is not the only differentiating criterion for asset allocation.

