Significant improvement in financial, workplace wellness post pandemic: Report

The annual India Wellness Index, as per a nationwide study, stood at 72 out of 100. Despite global recession fears, India continues to recover, and the importance of financial wellness is shooting significantly. The country is continuing on the recovery track on the wellness front; the Index recovered by 2 points. All the six pillars (physical, mental, family, financial, workplace, and social) showcased an improvement in the score, though the overall wellness index score is lower than the pre-pandemic level.