Sikkim govt raises DA for employees and pensioners; 50,000 to benefit

The Sikkim government has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, according to a Finance Department circular issued on Thursday.
The revised rates will take effect on January 1 and will apply to employees and pensioners covered under both the pre-revised and revised basic pay structures.
For state government employees and pensioners drawing their pay or pension under the pre-revised basic pay structure, the DA and DR have been increased from 257% to 262%.
The revised rate will be effective from January 1, as specified in the government circular.
For those drawing pay under the revised basic pay structure, the DA and DR have been raised from 58% to 60%, also with effect from January 1.
The revised rates will additionally cover contractual employees and personnel working in work-charged establishments who receive revised pay under the regular scales applicable to state government employees.
The Sikkim government has also revised the DA applicable to All India Service (AIS) officers serving in the state.
For AIS officers who continue to draw salaries under the pre-revised pay band and grade pay structure based on the Sixth Central Pay Commission, the DA has been increased from 257% to 262% with effect from January 1.
Meanwhile, officers drawing pay under the revised basic pay structure based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission will receive DA at 60%, up from the earlier 58%.
The revised rate for this category will also apply from January 1.
The government circular also specified the method for rounding off the amounts arising from the revised DA and DR calculations.
Any amount involving a fraction of 50 paise or more will be rounded up to the next higher rupee. Fractions below 50 paise will be disregarded.
The Sikkim government has approximately 50,000 employees and pensioners who are expected to benefit from the revised DA and DR rates.
The increase is aimed at adjusting employee salaries and pension benefits in line with the applicable dearness allowance rates under the respective pay structures.
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