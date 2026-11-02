Silver, gold prices today: 24K gold slips to ₹1.37 lakh, silver below ₹1.80 lakh/kg; check latest 24K, 22K gold rates

Gold and silver prices witnessed a decline in the domestic bullion market on Monday, 2 November, with both precious metals ending lower in the latest evening benchmark fixing published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
The correction comes as investors track volatility in global bullion markets and reassess their exposure to precious metals after a period of sharp price movements.
The latest IBJA PM rates showed that 24-karat gold of 999 purity fell to ₹1,37,524 per 10 grams, down ₹2,530 from the previous published evening fixing on 30 October. The price of 22-karat gold of 916 purity declined by ₹2,299 to ₹1,25,990 per 10 grams. Silver prices also weakened, with 999-purity silver falling ₹1,372 to ₹1,79,972 per kg.
For consumers planning to buy gold jewellery, coins or silver, the latest correction offers a fresh reference point for comparing bullion prices. However, the final retail price will vary across cities and jewellers, depending on GST, making charges and other applicable costs.
Here is a look at the latest IBJA benchmark rates for different purities of gold and silver.
Metal
Purity
PM rate on 2 November
|Gold
|24K (999)
|₹1,37,524/10g
|Gold
|22K (916)
|₹1,25,990/10g
|Gold
|18K (750)
|₹1,03,158/10g
|Gold
|14K (585)
|₹80,463/10g
|Silver
|999
|₹1,79,972/kg
|Source: IBJA
The IBJA also published its morning fixing, with 24K gold at ₹1,37,772 per 10 grams and silver at ₹1,80,080 per kg. The evening rates were lower than the morning benchmarks.
Compared with the previous published evening benchmark on 30 October, gold and silver recorded the following changes:
Metal
30 October PM
2 November PM
Price change
|24K gold (999)
|₹1,40,054
|₹1,37,524
|- ₹2,530
|22K gold (916)
|₹1,28,289
|₹1,25,990
|- ₹2,299
|18K gold (750)
|₹1,05,041
|₹1,03,158
|- ₹1,883
|Silver (999)
|₹1,81,344/kg
|₹1,79,972/kg
|- ₹1,372
|Source: IBJA
Gold and silver benchmarks were lower than their previous published evening levels, according to IBJA data.
The IBJA rates serve as national benchmark prices for gold and silver. However, the actual amount consumers pay at jewellery stores can differ depending on the city, jeweller and applicable charges.
The 24K variety has 99.9% purity and is commonly used for investment products such as gold bars and coins. Meanwhile, 22K gold contains 91.6% pure gold and is widely used in jewellery making.
Buyers should remember that the IBJA benchmark rates do not include GST and making charges. A 3% GST is applicable on gold and silver purchases, while jewellery buyers also need to account for making charges and other applicable costs.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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