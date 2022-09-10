Silver price today at 2-year low. Is it wise to invest in silver ETFs, MFs?

Silver price today is around its 2 years low, giving opportunity for bargain hunters to buy white metal at a discounted price. Both gold and silver prices are expected to bounce back once there is ease in dollar index that has surged to its 20-year high of 110.78 levels from is normal 90 levels. According to market experts, this rise in dollar index is mainly due to the hawkish rhetoric by the US Fed in last few quarters. So, long term bargain buyers have a good opportunity to invest in bullions. However, experts are advising investors to go for the digital silver instead of physical form of the white bullion metal.

