Silver prices crash over 26% in 6 months but gain 14% in a year: How silver ETFs fare on 1-, 3- and 5-year returns?

Silver prices have been under pressure, directly weighing on the performance of silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They are commodity mutual funds that allow investors to gain exposure to the precious metal without buying and storing physical silver.
These funds invest in physical silver of prescribed purity and aim to track silver prices, subject to expenses and tracking error. According to Investing.com data for XAG/USD, or silver spot prices in US dollars, silver has declined more than 26% over the last six months and 5.8% over three months. However, it has gained 14.38% in the last 1-year period as of 28 October.
The correction has also affected silver ETFs. Over the past six months, all silver ETFs have posted negative returns, with Zerodha Silver ETF recording the steepest decline of 21.38%.
For investors, the recent decline highlights how silver ETFs can be affected by sharp movements in the underlying metal. However, returns over longer periods remain positive. Here's how silver ETFs have performed over 1-, 3- and 5-year periods, and who leads the chart.
The table below shows the silver ETFs with the highest one-year returns.
|Silver ETFs
|1-year return
|Tata Silver ETF
|32.41%
|UTI Silver ETF
|31.37%
|Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Silver ETF
|30.65%
|SBI Silver ETF
|30.62%
|ICICI Prudential Silver ETF
|30.61%
*Source: Value Research, Returns as on 27 October 2026
Tata Silver ETF led the list with a one-year return of 32.41%, followed by UTI Silver ETF at 31.37%.
ABSL Silver ETF, SBI Silver ETF and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF delivered returns of around 30.6% over the same period.
The three-year performance data (table below) shows that the returns of the listed silver ETFs were closely grouped.
|Silver ETFs
|3-year CAGR return
|ABSL Silver ETF
|37.97%
|ICICI Prudential Silver ETF
|37.95%
|HDFC Silver ETF
|37.90%
|Kotak Silver ETF
|37.86%
|Mirae Asset Silver ETF
|37.83%
*Source: Value Research, Returns as on 27 October 2026
ABSL Silver ETF recorded the highest three-year return among the schemes listed, at 37.97%. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF followed at 37.95%, while HDFC Silver ETF delivered 37.90%.
There are no silver ETFs with five-year performance figures.
However, ABSL Silver ETF and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF feature in both the top-performing one-year and three-year lists. ABSL Silver ETF delivered returns of 30.65% over one year and 37.97% over three years, while ICICI Prudential Silver ETF returned 30.61% and 37.95%, respectively.
Their presence across both periods provides a broader view of their historical performance and highlights the consistency of returns across different market conditions.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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