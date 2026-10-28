Silver prices crash over 26% in 6 months but gain 14% in a year: How silver ETFs fare on 1-, 3- and 5-year returns?

Silver prices have been under pressure, directly weighing on the performance of silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They are commodity mutual funds that allow investors to gain exposure to the precious metal without buying and storing physical silver.

These funds invest in physical silver of prescribed purity and aim to track silver prices, subject to expenses and tracking error. According to Investing.com data for XAG/USD, or silver spot prices in US dollars, silver has declined more than 26% over the last six months and 5.8% over three months. However, it has gained 14.38% in the last 1-year period as of 28 October.

The correction has also affected silver ETFs. Over the past six months, all silver ETFs have posted negative returns, with Zerodha Silver ETF recording the steepest decline of 21.38%.

For investors, the recent decline highlights how silver ETFs can be affected by sharp movements in the underlying metal. However, returns over longer periods remain positive. Here's how silver ETFs have performed over 1-, 3- and 5-year periods, and who leads the chart.

How have silver ETFs performed over 1 year? The table below shows the silver ETFs with the highest one-year returns.

Silver ETFs 1-year return Tata Silver ETF 32.41% UTI Silver ETF 31.37% Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Silver ETF 30.65% SBI Silver ETF 30.62% ICICI Prudential Silver ETF 30.61% *Source: Value Research, Returns as on 27 October 2026

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Tata Silver ETF led the list with a one-year return of 32.41%, followed by UTI Silver ETF at 31.37%.

ABSL Silver ETF, SBI Silver ETF and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF delivered returns of around 30.6% over the same period.

Which silver ETFs delivered the highest returns over three years? The three-year performance data (table below) shows that the returns of the listed silver ETFs were closely grouped.

Silver ETFs 3-year CAGR return ABSL Silver ETF 37.97% ICICI Prudential Silver ETF 37.95% HDFC Silver ETF 37.90% Kotak Silver ETF 37.86% Mirae Asset Silver ETF 37.83% *Source: Value Research, Returns as on 27 October 2026

ABSL Silver ETF recorded the highest three-year return among the schemes listed, at 37.97%. ICICI Prudential Silver ETF followed at 37.95%, while HDFC Silver ETF delivered 37.90%.

How have silver ETFs performed over five years? There are no silver ETFs with five-year performance figures.

However, ABSL Silver ETF and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF feature in both the top-performing one-year and three-year lists. ABSL Silver ETF delivered returns of 30.65% over one year and 37.97% over three years, while ICICI Prudential Silver ETF returned 30.61% and 37.95%, respectively.

Their presence across both periods provides a broader view of their historical performance and highlights the consistency of returns across different market conditions.