As silver's industrial use grows, investors are piling in. Should you?
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 4 min read 10 Jul 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Summary
Silver is becoming increasingly relevant in a world shifting to green technologies. As demand surges, the main question facing investors is: should you buy now?
Not all that glitters is gold – silver does as well. Once overshadowed by its yellow cousin, silver is now stepping into the spotlight, not just as a traditional store of value but as a key industrial metal powering the clean-energy transition.
