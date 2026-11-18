Silver prices in India declined on Wednesday, 18 November, tracking weakness in the domestic bullion market. Silver prices witnessed a sharp movement during the session, while MCX silver futures also traded lower.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for delivery on 4 December 2026 were trading at ₹1,64,800 per kg, down 2.89%, at around 11:13 am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the retail market also remained under pressure, with the latest rate of 99.9% pure silver (fine silver) falling by ₹4,810 to ₹1,65,530 per kg.
On a per-ounce basis, silver is priced at ₹4,693, while the per-tola rate stood at ₹1,931. A troy ounce is a standard unit used internationally to measure precious metals and is equivalent to approximately 31.1 grams. A tola is a traditional unit of weight which is approximately 11.66 grams. Here's a look at the latest silver prices in your city today.
Silver is widely used to make jewellery, utensils, coins and investment products. Different silver purity grades serve different purposes. 999 silver, containing 99.9% pure silver, is commonly used for investment bars and coins.
925 silver, also known as sterling silver, is widely used in jewellery and decorative items because of its durability. Meanwhile, 900 silver, which contains 90% pure silver, is often found in older coins, collectible coins, medals and traditional silverware.
Here's a look at the latest silver prices across Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai and Bengaluru on 18 November 2026, according to bullions.co.in.
Silver 999 fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹165,410 per kg
Silver 925 rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,004 per kg
Silver 900 rate in Hyderabad — ₹148,869 per kg
Silver 999 fine rate in Coimbatore — ₹165,630 per kg
Silver 925 rate in Coimbatore — ₹153,208 per kg
Silver 900 rate in Coimbatore — ₹149,067 per kg
Silver 999 fine rate in Chennai — ₹165,630 per kg
Silver 925 rate in Chennai — ₹153,208 per kg
Silver 900 rate in Chennai — ₹149,067 per kg
Silver 999 fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹165,350 per kg
Silver 925 rate in Bengaluru — ₹152,949 per kg
Silver 900 rate in Bengaluru — ₹148,815 per kg
Buyers planning to purchase silver jewellery, coins, or utensils should compare prices across jewellers before making a purchase. Unlike gold, hallmarking of silver remains voluntary in India. However, buyers can opt for BIS-hallmarked silver articles for greater assurance of purity.
If an article carries a BIS hallmark, buyers should check for three components: the BIS Standard Mark accompanied by the word ‘SILVER’, the purity grade or fineness mark, and a six-digit alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) code.
Disclaimer: Silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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