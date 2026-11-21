The prices of gold and silver have slid to a 14-month low in the domestic market on Friday, with both metals suffering serious losses and touching their lowest levels since September 2025. The primary reason for this is a strong US dollar and expectations of more Federal Reserve rate hikes.

MCX gold prices closed at ₹122,510, whereas silver prices closed at ₹149,590 on Friday, as per data provided on the bullion website.

Subsequently, the crash in precious metal prices in international markets has also weighed on domestic silver rates, with the overall market witnessing significant losses amid volatility and investor uncertainty.

Keeping these important developments in mind, let us take a look at the silver prices across major Indian cities today, on Saturday, 21 November, as per data provided on the bullion website. Do note, Chennai and Coimbatore recorded the highest rates among the cities, whereas Delhi had the lowest.

Silver rate today in major Indian cities The 999-fine silver rate stood at ₹1,49,590 per kg nationally at the time of reporting. Here is a city-wise breakdown of silver prices on 21 November, as per Bullion data.

View full Image View full Image Note: These are indicative silver prices across major Indian cities and may vary slightly across sources and dealers.

Why are silver prices falling? The correction in gold and silver prices has been profound and deep since their January peaks this year, with silver taking the hardest hit, plunging 64.2% from its January peak, while gold has fallen 31.5%.

The primary reason for such a steep correction is investor concerns over artificial intelligence, geopolitical uncertainty involving the US and Iran, and expectations of further US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, all of which have weighed on precious metals.

For Indian investors and buyers, however, domestic silver prices also depend on factors such as currency movements, import costs and local market premiums. Going forward, developments in global geopolitics and these factors will collectively define the next price action in silver.

What should buyers know? The latest correction in precious metal prices may offer aspiring buyers and investors an opportunity to compare prices before purchasing silver coins, jewellery, and bars. Still, silver is expected to remain volatile and susceptible to sharp declines, as geopolitical issues are discussed and addressed alongside a host of domestic factors.

This also underlines the fact that prices of precious metals may not have bottomed out for now; hence, investment decisions should be made after careful consideration of all aspects and seeking professional advice. So that your investment decisions align with professional insights and your long-term financial goals.