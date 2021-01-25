The first four months of the financial were very robust and we were growing at 50% plus in that period. The next four months, the demand was muted and our growth rates were in the 20-30% range. Then December saw some acceleration and January so far has also been pretty good. This year we are expecting to settle in around 30-40% growth range. In the last few financial years, we had grown in the 50% kind of range. So, this does represent a slowdown from what we normally used to achieve.