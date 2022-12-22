Simplifying the US employment-based visas and their paths to green cards1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 11:46 PM IST
Unless one has been living under a rock, it is not possible to ignore the rising tribe of Indian origin CXOs in the US companies
Unless one has been living under a rock, it is not possible to ignore the rising tribe of Indian origin CXOs in the US companies
Unless one has been living under a rock, it is not possible to ignore the rising tribe of Indian origin CXOs in the US companies. Several of these successful leaders spent their growing up years in India, later migrating to the US, presumably in search of better academic and / or career opportunities.