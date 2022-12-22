Simplifying the US employment-based visas and their paths to green cards

The H1-B visa process has become extremely challenging though. For starters, this category has a limited number of visas and the allotment is done by lottery. In an incredibly large pool of highly qualified applicants, only around 30% get their visas approved. The visa also places restrictions on the employees and does not make it easy to change roles and jobs. It also needs to be renewed periodically, and the decision of the extension is in the hands of the employer. The recent layoffs at large US corporates, left several H-1B visa holders high and dry, who then had only 60 days to find a new job to maintain their visa status.